Republican lawmakers trigger challenge of Pennsylvania election results, two-hour debate to begin
A bit of a "break" as Congress debates on the Pennsylvania results
Here is the status of objections so far:
- Arizona (voted down)
- Georgia (no Senator)
- Michigan (no Senator)
- Nevada (no Senator)
- Pennsylvania (being challenged currently)
Just keep in mind that there will be a final vote after the two-hour debate to follow. There is still the Wisconsin results to be challenged after that, so it will be a long night.