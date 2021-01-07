Republican lawmakers trigger challenge of Pennsylvania election results, two-hour debate to begin

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of a "break" as Congress debates on the Pennsylvania results

Here is the status of objections so far:

  • Arizona (voted down)
  • Georgia (no Senator)
  • Michigan (no Senator)
  • Nevada (no Senator)
  • Pennsylvania (being challenged currently)
Just keep in mind that there will be a final vote after the two-hour debate to follow. There is still the Wisconsin results to be challenged after that, so it will be a long night.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose