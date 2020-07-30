Republican Senators moving towards standalone unemployment extension - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Politico report.

Senate Republicans are moving toward offering a standalone extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, according to Politico's Jake Sherman.

Their plan at the moment is 66% or $200/week.

So things aren't exactly going well in broader negotiations. Something like this is obviously better than nothing -- and that's what people are getting starting tomorrow -- but if it means that the rest of the money doesn't go out, that's going to be a net negative, especially if it's any kind of dramatic cut from the current $600/week level.

