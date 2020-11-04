Republicans hold Senate seat in Montana - AP

Montana is one of the toss-up states in the Senate race

That is another blow for Democrats in their efforts to win over the Senate. The presidential race is one thing but if Biden does win that and Republicans hold the Senate, the gridlock in Washington isn't something that investors will feel too optimistic about.
