Republicans make counteroffer on US infrastructure

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Some of the details

Capito
US Senate Republicans have offered a $928B infrastructure plan that includes $506B for roads, bridges and major projects.

Democrats have said their floor is $1.7 trillion and this proposal taps into unspent stimulus money.

I don't see a way forward here but if there is a bipartisan deal, I expect it will be followed by a Democratic plan to where they use reconciliation for family leave and community college.

On CNBC earlier, Republican Senator Capito said "We're still talking. I'm optimistic, we still have a big gap... I think where we're really falling short is we can't seem to get the White House to agree on a definition or a scope of infrastructure that matches where we think it is, and that's physical, core infrastructure... The White House is still bringing their human infrastructure into this package and that's just a nonstarter for us." she said

