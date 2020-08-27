Response to the Australian capex data released earlier: investment is being both delayed and cancelled

Private capital expenditure data post is here: Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q2 headline -5.9% (expected -8.2%)

Comments (in brief) via Westpac:

Capex plans have been scaled back further in response to the covid recession.

services confirmed a very weak outlook.

This latest update on capex plans point to a sharp contraction in business investment in 2020/21

Many firms are in survival mode and are looking to cut non-essential spending, including some investment expenditure.

Investment is being both delayed and cancelled

This is in response to weak demand, excess capacity, lower prices and heightened uncertainty.

Less investment creates a vicious circle, lower growth ahead, less profits, less $ for investment ....