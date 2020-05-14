Response to the Australian jobs report
Comments from Westpac on their initial response to the data.
- significant fall in employment
- rise in unemployment was not larger due to a record fall in participation,
- the hit to hour worked and underemployment was significant
- Australia jobs report April: Employment Change -594.3K (vs. -575K expected) 6.2% unemployment rate
- AUD and NZD fall to fresh session lows after the terrible Australian job loss numbers
- Australian PM Morrison says a hard news on job losses
- Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says economic numbers will get worse before they get better