Responses to the Australian jobs data coming in - RBA "has a lot more work to do"

The employment report from Australia is here (and more):

Westpac comments, this in brief:

surprisingly soft



Australian economy is a long way away from the RBA's full employment aim of 4.5% and if the Bank wants to use monetary policy to drive the economy in that direction, it has a lot more work to do.

the gradual pace of the deterioration will allow the RBA time to monitor the economy before having to act again

we hold to our view that unemployment is likely to hit 5.6% my mid-2020





Huh. 5.6% soon. That sucks.



