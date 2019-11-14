Responses to the Australian jobs data coming in - RBA "has a lot more work to do"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The employment report from Australia is here (and more):

Westpac comments, this in brief:
  • surprisingly soft
  • Australian economy is a long way away from the RBA's full employment aim of 4.5% and if the Bank wants to use monetary policy to drive the economy in that direction, it has a lot more work to do. 
  • the gradual pace of the deterioration will allow the RBA time to monitor the economy before having to act again
  • we hold to our view that unemployment is likely to hit 5.6% my mid-2020

Huh. 5.6% soon. That sucks. 

