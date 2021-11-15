Retail sales highlights the events tomorrow

Retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and Fed speak on the agenda tomorrow

Tomorrow is a fairly busy day as far as economic statistics with US retail sales headlining the release/event calendar. Below is a look at the major releases and events schedule:

  • Canada housing starts for October. 8:15 AM ET/1315 GMT. The year on year is expected to show a rate of 255.0 K versus 251.2 K last month
  • US retail sales for October. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.7% versus 0.7% last month. The control group 0.4% versus 0.8%. X auto 0.7% versus 0.8%
  • US export/import price index for October. Import price index for October 1.0% versus 0.4% last month. Export price index at 0.8% versus 0.1% last month. Import prices you on year came in at +9.2% last month. Export prices year on year came in at 16.3%
  • US industrial production/capacity utilization for October. 9:15 AM ET/1415 GMT Industrial production estimate 0.7% versus -1.3% last month. Capacity utilization 75.9% versus 75.2% last month
  • US business inventories. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.7% versus 0.6% last month. 
  • US NAHB housing market index for November. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT Estimate 80 versus 80 last month
  • Fed's Bostic speaking. 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
  • Fed's Barkin speaking. 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
  • ECB's Lagarde speaking. 12:10 PM ET/1710 GMT
  • US Total net TIC flows for September.  3 PM ET/2000 GMT.   Last month $91.0 billion. Net  long-term to close. Last month $79.3 billion
  • Fed's Daly speaking. 3:30 PM ET/2030 GMT 
In the European session tomorrow:
  • UK employment statistics. 2 AM ET/0700 GMT. Unemployment rate 4.4% versus 4.5% last month. Claimant count change -39.2K versus -51.1K. Average earnings 5.5% versus 7.2% last month
  • EU flash employment change Q/Q. 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. Estimate 2.2% versus 2.2% last month
