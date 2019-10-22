Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October +8 versus -7 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October 2019

  • Prior month -9
  • shipments 4 versus -14 in September
  • new orders 7 versus -14 in September
  • number of employees 13 versus 3 in September
  • average workweek 10 versus -10 in September
  • wages 15 versus 24 in September
  • backlog orders 6 versus -11 in September
  • vendor leadtime -3 versus 7 in September
  • finished goods inventories 5 versus 13 in September
  • raw material inventories 19 versus 24 in September
  • price is paid 2.4% versus 2.68%*
  • prices received 1.71% versus 2.59%*
  • the index is at the highest level since April when it reached 9.0. 
  • The low for 2019 reached -12 in July 
  • The high for 2019 reached 14 and February
* percent change in prices from the previous month (annualized)

The Richard Fed composite manufacturing index draws from shipments, new orders and employment

Index values greater than 0 suggest expansion, while values less than 0 indicate contraction

The index covers activity in the 5th Federal Reserve district which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and most of West Virginia

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October

