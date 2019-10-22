Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October +8 versus -7 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October 2019

Prior month -9



shipments 4 versus -14 in September



new orders 7 versus -14 in September



number of employees 13 versus 3 in September



average workweek 10 versus -10 in September



wages 15 versus 24 in September



backlog orders 6 versus -11 in September



vendor leadtime -3 versus 7 in September



finished goods inventories 5 versus 13 in September



raw material inventories 19 versus 24 in September



price is paid 2.4% versus 2.68%*



prices received 1.71% versus 2.59%*



the index is at the highest level since April when it reached 9.0.

The low for 2019 reached -12 in July



The high for 2019 reached 14 and February



* percent change in prices from the previous month (annualized)





The Richard Fed composite manufacturing index draws from shipments, new orders and employment





Index values greater than 0 suggest expansion, while values less than 0 indicate contraction







The index covers activity in the 5th Federal Reserve district which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and most of West Virginia











