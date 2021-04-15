Reuters Japan monthly Tankan: April manufacturer sentiment index +13 (vs March +6 )

And the Service sector index -3 in April (vs -5 in March)

Manufacturer sentiment has hit its highest in over 2 years, highest since February 2019.

Reuters cite:

strong demand in the electronics market

favourable exchange rate conditions boosted prospects for exporters

On the less positive side:

manufacturers highlighted uncertainty about the global economic outlook and cited problems with sourcing materials for production

still reluctance to nvest fearing further waves of coronavirus infections

For services, not so good but an improvement (to less pessimistic) on the month

index remained in contraction for the 14th straight month

---

The Reuters Tankan poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.

poll of 482 large- and mid-sized companies, in which 243 firms responded

index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists















