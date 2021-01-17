Reuters Japan monthly tankan - manufacturers index less pessimistic but non-manufacturers slump deeper negative

The monthly Reuters poll seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey.

January manufacturers' sentiment index -1 vs December -9

Service-sector index -11 in January vs December -4

The numbers, index readings, are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists.







A couple of notes from the report:

driving the improvement for manufacturers were the chemical, metal products and electric machinery sub-sectors

"The car market is rapidly recovering, especially in China, and demand for electronic parts is growing"

service industry ... virus resurgence as a major headwind ... "Customer numbers have declined significantly in line with the spread of coronavirus infections"





The manufacturing index is at its highest (note still net pessimistic) since July 2019.