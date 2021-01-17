Reuters Japan monthly tankan - manufacturers index less pessimistic but non-manufacturers slump deeper negative
The monthly Reuters poll seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey.
- January manufacturers' sentiment index -1 vs December -9
- Service-sector index -11 in January vs December -4
The numbers, index readings, are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists.
A couple of notes from the report:
- driving the improvement for manufacturers were the chemical, metal products and electric machinery sub-sectors
- "The car market is rapidly recovering, especially in China, and demand for electronic parts is growing"
- service industry ... virus resurgence as a major headwind ... "Customer numbers have declined significantly in line with the spread of coronavirus infections"