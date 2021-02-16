Reuters Japan Tankan for February: Manufacturing index +3 (prior -1)
The monthly Reuters Tankan is intended to be a guide to the quarterly BOJ Tankan
- February manufacturers' sentiment index +3 vs January -1, first positive since the middle of 2019
- Manufacturers' mood positive for 1st time since July 2019
- Service-sector index -7 in February vs January -11
The background to this in Japan is improving overseas demand though emergency pandemic measures covering Tokyo and other cities hit domestically.
More:
- index for manufacturers seen recovering to 8 in May
- non-manufacturers' index expected to be flat in May