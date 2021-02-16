Reuters Japan Tankan for February: Manufacturing index +3 (prior -1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The monthly Reuters Tankan is intended to be a guide to the quarterly BOJ Tankan 

 
  • February manufacturers' sentiment index +3 vs January -1, first positive since the middle of 2019
  • Manufacturers' mood positive for 1st time since July 2019
  •  Service-sector index -7 in February vs January -11
The background to this in Japan is improving overseas demand though emergency pandemic measures covering Tokyo and other cities hit domestically. 

More:
  • index for manufacturers seen recovering to 8 in May
  • non-manufacturers' index expected to be flat in May
