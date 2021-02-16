Reuters Japan Tankan for February: Manufacturing index +3 (prior -1)

The monthly Reuters Tankan is intended to be a guide to the quarterly BOJ Tankan

February manufacturers' sentiment index +3 vs January -1, first positive since the middle of 2019

Manufacturers' mood positive for 1st time since July 2019

Service-sector index -7 in February vs January -11

The background to this in Japan is improving overseas demand though emergency pandemic measures covering Tokyo and other cities hit domestically.





