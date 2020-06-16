Reuters monthly Japan Tankan shows further souring in manufacturers sentiment
The monthly Reuters Tankan is more timely than the quarterly report of the same name from the BOJ
- Manufacturers Index for June comes in at -46 (down further from -44 in May)
- Non Manufacturers Index -32 (-36)
- Manufacturers September Index seen at -35
- Non-manufactures - 29
The sentiment index at manufacturers remains at its lowest since June 2009
Yen is doing pretty much nothing.
---
Poll of 499 large- and mid-sized non-financial companies
- 240 firms responded on condition of anonymity