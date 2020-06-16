Reuters monthly Japan Tankan shows further souring in manufacturers sentiment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The monthly Reuters Tankan is more timely than the quarterly report of the same name from the BOJ

  • Manufacturers Index for June comes in at -46 (down further from -44 in May)
  • Non Manufacturers Index -32 (-36)
Outlook
  • Manufacturers September Index seen at -35
  • Non-manufactures - 29
The sentiment index at manufacturers remains at its lowest since June 2009

Yen is doing pretty much nothing.
---
Poll of 499 large- and mid-sized non-financial companies
  • 240 firms responded on condition of anonymity

