Reuters monthly Japan Tankan shows further souring in manufacturers sentiment

The monthly Reuters Tankan is more timely than the quarterly report of the same name from the BOJ

Manufacturers Index for June comes in at -46 (down further from -44 in May)



Non Manufacturers Index -32 (-36)

Manufacturers September Index seen at -35

Non-manufactures - 29



The sentiment index at manufacturers remains at its lowest since June 2009





Yen is doing pretty much nothing.

---

Poll of 499 large- and mid-sized non-financial companies

240 firms responded on condition of anonymity







Outlook