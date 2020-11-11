Reuters reports donations under $8,000 to Trump's election defense fund are siphoned off

Reuters have the report breaking down where contributions to the fund are spent:

The fine print makes clear most of the money will go to other priorities.

If a Trump donor gave $500, for instance, $300 would go to Trump's Save America PAC, $200 would to the RNC - and nothing would go to his election defense fund.



A donor would have to give more than $8,000 before any money goes to the "recount account" established to finance election challenges



This is a shame that people are being misled in this way. Many folks would support the idea of ensuring fair elections but as the fund is set up donations do not go towards this. unless a donor contributes $8,000, which is out of the reach of many people.



















