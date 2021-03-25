Reuters says the US SEC is opening an enquiry into SPACs, "blank check IPO frenzy"

Reuters cite unnamed sources, "f our people with direct knowledge of the matter."

Say that the US Securities and Exchange commission has opened an inquiry into blank-check IPO frenzy -sources

SEC sent letters to Wall Street banks last week seeking information on special purpose acquisition company or SPAC deals

SEC is seeking information on fees, volumes, internal controls

One of the sources said letters were sent by the SEC's enforcement division, suggesting they may be a precursor to a formal investigation.





SPACs are listed shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.









(ps. I am aware its spelt 'cheques', thanks ;-) )





---