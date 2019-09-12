Reuters survey of Japanese companies shows more than half have delayed capex

The headlines from the survey results, not great but not as pessimistic as they might have been:

  • 45% of firms take profit hit from US-China tariff war to a degree, 6% affected greatly
  • trade war's hit to japan firms worse than in oct 2018 poll
  • 11% of japan firms considering moving operations out of China, 52% not mulling moves, 37% have no related business there
  • 56% of firms have capex projects on hold or delayed in FY2019/20
  • 65% see domestic capex plans steady, 19% cutting them, 16% raising them in FY2019/20
  • 70% of Japan firms see overseas capex plans steady, 19% cutting them, 11% raising them in fy2019/20
--
  • 504 big and midsize firms
  • surveyed between August 29 & September 9.

