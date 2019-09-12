Coming Up!
Reuters survey of Japanese companies shows more than half have delayed capex
The headlines from the survey results, not great but not as pessimistic as they might have been:
- 45% of firms take profit hit from US-China tariff war to a degree, 6% affected greatly
- trade war's hit to japan firms worse than in oct 2018 poll
- 11% of japan firms considering moving operations out of China, 52% not mulling moves, 37% have no related business there
56% of firms have capex projects on hold or delayed in FY2019/20
- 65% see domestic capex plans steady, 19% cutting them, 16% raising them in FY2019/20
- 70% of Japan firms see overseas capex plans steady, 19% cutting them, 11% raising them in fy2019/20
504 big and midsize firms
- surveyed between August 29 & September 9.
ForexLive
