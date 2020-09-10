Another grim milestone - Reuters tally of the US coronavirus death toll passes 190,000 people

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters report there were at least 1,150 deaths on Wednesday to take the toll to 190,869.

Wednesday's new confirmed case count was up more than 33,550.

The 240,000 death toll in the lower scenario on that graph is on track for the end of October or so. 

