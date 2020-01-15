Reuters Tankan - Japan manufacturers sentiment index -6 (unchanged from December)

The monthly Reuters Tankan is more timely than the quarterly report of the same name from the BOJ.

January manufacturers' sentiment index comes in at -6 (unchanged from Dec)



Service-sector index +14 in January vs. flat vs Dec



Manufacturers' mood seen up ahead, service sector down





Pessimism amongst Japanese manufacturers persisted in January, usual suspects cited:

China-U.S. trade tension

sluggish global demand

Looking ahead though, some believed conditions will improve in the next few months

seen to 0 in April

Service-sector outlook sees 13 in April (slight fall)







