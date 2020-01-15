Reuters Tankan - Japan manufacturers sentiment index -6 (unchanged from December)
The monthly Reuters Tankan is more timely than the quarterly report of the same name from the BOJ.
- January manufacturers' sentiment index comes in at -6 (unchanged from Dec)
- Service-sector index +14 in January vs. flat vs Dec
- Manufacturers' mood seen up ahead, service sector down
Pessimism amongst Japanese manufacturers persisted in January, usual suspects cited:
- China-U.S. trade tension
- sluggish global demand
Looking ahead though, some believed conditions will improve in the next few months
- seen to 0 in April
Service-sector outlook sees 13 in April (slight fall)