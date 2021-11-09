Reuters Tankan - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment hit a 7-month low in November
Ahead of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Tankan quarterly survey due
on December 13 is the Reuters survey for the month of November.
November manufacturers index +13 vs +16 in October
- 7-month low
- supply bottlenecks weighing
- chip shortage, high prices for steel of particular impact on the auto sector
Non-manufacturers index rises to +1 from -1 in October
- 3-month high
- an easing of coronavirus restrictions has been of benefit to service firms, but demand is yet to return to pre-covid levels
Manufacturers February 2022 index seen at +19
- non-manufacturers +15
---
Poll of 502 firms
- 254 responses
- survey taken October 26 - November 5