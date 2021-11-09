Reuters Tankan - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment hit a 7-month low in November

November manufacturers index +13 vs +16 in October

7-month low

supply bottlenecks weighing

chip shortage, high prices for steel of particular impact on the auto sector

Non-manufacturers index rises to +1 from -1 in October

3-month high

an easing of coronavirus restrictions has been of benefit to service firms, but demand is yet to return to pre-covid levels

Manufacturers February 2022 index seen at +19

non-manufacturers +15

---