Reuters Tankan (May) - Business sentiment hits decade lows

Reuters report on their monthly Tanakn survey for May 2020:

slump in Japan business mood deepens, hits decade lows again on coronavirus woes

Manufacturers index -44 in May vs -30 in April, falls to lowest level since June 2009

non-manufacturers index -36 vs -23 … lowest level since Dec 2009

Manufacturers august index seen at -51

non-manufacturers -48

The BOJ easy money policy is firmly entrenched, such a dire outlook in Japan. The extent you use central bank policy to assist your currency view, bearish yen.









