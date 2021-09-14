Reuters tankan (September), both manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes drop

Manufacturers' sentiment index +18 ( a 5-month low) vs August +33 (a 3.5 year high)

Service sector index -2 in Sept vs +5 in Aug

Info via Reuters report (in summary):

export-reliant firms such as carmakers suffered from a global chip shortage

the bleaker view on current conditions suggests Japan's economic growth may slow in the third quarter

companies are struggling with sluggish demand both at home and abroad as a slowdown in China and emerging markets clouds the outlook

firms reported the deepening impact of a global chip shortage, as activities and broader demand continued to be hobbled by the health crisis, with some saying they were suffering from higher raw material prices

Outlooks:

manufacturers' business confidence was seen largely stable at 19 in December

service sector firms was expected to rise to 7

---

The Reuters tankan report is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly.

The next BOJ quarterly survey is due on October 1

Reuters survey was of 503 big and mid-sized companies