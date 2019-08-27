Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August 1 versus -2 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August 2019

  • Richmond Fed manufacturing index +1 versus -2 estimate. Prior month -12
  • services revenue index +6 and August versus +11 in July
  • shipments index +5 in August versus -13 in July
  • new orders to versus -18 in July
  • backlogged orders -9 versus -26 in July
  • capacity utilization -3 versus -24 in July
  • number of employees -6 versus -3 in July
  • average workweek for versus -9 July
  • prices paid 2.6% versus 3.04% (annualized)
  • prices received 1.66% versus 2.49% (annualized)
  • finished goods inventories 10 versus 17 last month
  • raw material inventories 21 versus 22 last month
A good rebound for the index from the July swoon but just above the 0.0 line.  
