Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August 1 versus -2 estimate

- Richmond Fed manufacturing index +1 versus -2 estimate. Prior month -12
- services revenue index +6 and August versus +11 in July
- shipments index +5 in August versus -13 in July
- new orders to versus -18 in July
- backlogged orders -9 versus -26 in July
- capacity utilization -3 versus -24 in July
- number of employees -6 versus -3 in July
- average workweek for versus -9 July
- prices paid 2.6% versus 3.04% (annualized)
- prices received 1.66% versus 2.49% (annualized)
- finished goods inventories 10 versus 17 last month
- raw material inventories 21 versus 22 last month
A good rebound for the index from the July swoon but just above the 0.0 line.