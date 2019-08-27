Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August 1 versus -2 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August 2019









Richmond Fed manufacturing index +1 versus -2 estimate. Prior month -12



services revenue index +6 and August versus +11 in July



shipments index +5 in August versus -13 in July



new orders to versus -18 in July



backlogged orders -9 versus -26 in July



capacity utilization -3 versus -24 in July



number of employees -6 versus -3 in July



average workweek for versus -9 July



prices paid 2.6% versus 3.04% (annualized)



prices received 1.66% versus 2.49% (annualized)



finished goods inventories 10 versus 17 last month



raw material inventories 21 versus 22 last month



A good rebound for the index from the July swoon but just above the 0.0 line.