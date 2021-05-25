Richmond Fed manufacturing index 18 versus 19 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May 2021

Richard Fed manufacturing index
  • Richard Fed manufacturing index 18 versus 19 estimate.
  • Prior month came in at 17
  • shipments, 12 versus 16 last month
  • new orders 18 versus 16 last month
  • employees 25 versus 19 last month
  • wages 31 versus 33 last month
  • order backlog 36 versus 28 last month
  • capacity utilization 10 versus 15 last month
  • capital expenditures 16 versus 12 last month
  • equipment and software 19 versus 11 last month
  • prices paid 9.82% versus 7.11% annualized percent change
  • prices received 5.1% versus 4.83% last month
six month forward-looking indices see:
  • shipments 39 versus 39 last month
  • new orders 38 versus 38 last month
  • number of employees 44 versus 39 last month
  • wages 64 versus 62 last month
  • capacity utilization 41 verse 30 last month
  • capital expenditures 42 versus 38 last month
The Richmond Fed says:
The composite index inched up from 17 in April to 18 in May, as all three component indexes - shipments, new orders, and employment - reflected growth. A majority of firms reported lengthening vendor lead times, as this index reached a record high, along with the backlog of orders index. Meanwhile, the index for raw materials inventories reached a record low. Overall, manufacturers reported improved business conditions.
For the full report CLICK HERE.
