Richmond Fed manufacturing index 18 versus 19 estimate
Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May 2021
- Prior month came in at 17
- Prior month came in at 17
- shipments, 12 versus 16 last month
- new orders 18 versus 16 last month
- employees 25 versus 19 last month
- wages 31 versus 33 last month
- order backlog 36 versus 28 last month
- capacity utilization 10 versus 15 last month
- capital expenditures 16 versus 12 last month
- equipment and software 19 versus 11 last month
- prices paid 9.82% versus 7.11% annualized percent change
- prices received 5.1% versus 4.83% last month
six month forward-looking indices see:
- shipments 39 versus 39 last month
- new orders 38 versus 38 last month
- number of employees 44 versus 39 last month
- wages 64 versus 62 last month
- capacity utilization 41 verse 30 last month
- capital expenditures 42 versus 38 last month
The Richmond Fed says:
The composite index inched up from 17 in April to 18 in May, as all three component indexes - shipments, new orders, and employment - reflected growth. A majority of firms reported lengthening vendor lead times, as this index reached a record high, along with the backlog of orders index. Meanwhile, the index for raw materials inventories reached a record low. Overall, manufacturers reported improved business conditions.