Richmond Fed manufacturing index -2 versus +10 estimate

Shipments +1 versus +29 in January

services revenue index 26 versus +10 in January



new orders -10 versus +13 last month



order backlog -6 versus +9 last month



capacity utilization 2 versus 14 last month



inventory levels of finished goods 21 versus 28 last month



inventory levels of raw goods 34 versus 37 last month



number of employees 8 versus 20 last month



wages 26 versus 21 last month



availability of skilled needs -35 versus -26 last month



capital expenditures 6 versus 15 last month



local business conditions 6 versus 16 last month



prices paid 1.95% versus 1.21% last month (annualized percentage change)



prices received 1.54% versus 1.31% (annualized percentage change



the range of estimates for the manufacturing index were from 3 to 15.







The Richmond Fed reached -5 in December 2019. The low for 2019 reached -12 in July.





The most recent high was last month 20 reading. The 2017 and 2018 highs both reached +26.







Moving back into the negative is not great. However the index can be quite volatile.









