Richmond Fed manufacturing index (August) 9 vs 25 estimate

From the Richmond Fed:

The composite index declined from 27 in July to 9 in August but remained in expansionary territory, as all three component indexes - shipments, new orders, and employment - decreased but remained positive

Several manufacturers reported deteriorating local business conditions. Survey contacts also noted that lead times continued to increase and inventories remained low. Overall, they were optimistic that conditions would improve in the next six months



Survey results suggested that many firms increased employment and wages in August, as the wage index hit a record high. Firms struggled to find workers with the necessary skills, and they expected these trends to continue in the coming months.

The average growth rate of prices paid by survey respondents declined slightly in August, while that of prices received increased. Firms expect price growth to slow over the next year.



Below is the table of recent components. Also are the expectations 6 months forward which continue to show positive readings.









For this month however, the Richmond Fed joins the Philadelphia Fed and Empire (NY) manufacturing regional indices as being weaker than expectations.