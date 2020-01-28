Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January 20 versus -3 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January.









Prior report for December came in weaker than expected at -5 versus +1 expected



Manufacturing index 20 versus -3 estimate. This is the highest reading cents September 2018 (when the index was at 26)

Services expenditures -6 versus -13 in December



New orders 13 versus -13 in December

number of employees 20 versus 7 in December

Avg workweek 7 versus -15 in December

Wages 21 versus 29 in December

Shipments 29 versus -6 in December

Order backlog 9 versus -11 December

capacity utilization 14 versus -12 in December



vendor leadtime 9 versus 6 in December



local business conditions 16 versus -6 in December



capital expenditures 15 versus 12 in December



finished goods inventory 28 versus 22 in December



raw material inventory 37 versus 21 in December



equipment and software spending -1 versus +1 in December



price paid 1.21% versus 1.73% last month



prices received 1.31% versus 1.60% last month





According to the Richmond Fed manufacturers were optimistic that conditions would continue to strengthen in coming months although employment and wages rose versus the prior month, firms continue to struggle to find workers with the necessary skills.







Overall much better-than-expected rebound in at Fed district.





