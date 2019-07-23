Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July -12 vs 5 estimate

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July 2019 comes in much weaker than expectations of -12 versus 5 estimate. The index is at its lowest level since January 2013.

services revenues index +11 versus +16 in June

manufacturing shipments index -13 versus +5 in June

new orders -18 versus -2 last month

backlog orders -26 versus -3 last month

capacity utilization -24 versus -4 last month

Vendor leadtime 1 versus 9 last month

number of employees -3 versus +4 last month

average workweek -9 versus +1 last month

wages 20 versus 25 last month

prices paid 3.04 versus 1.89 last month

prices received 2.49 versus 1.88 last month

finished goods inventory 17 versus 19 last month

raw materials inventory 22 verses 25 last month

A value greater than 0 suggests expansion while values less than 0 indicate contraction.





This is disappointing number with the index at the lowest level since January 2013. It also a surprise vs the other regional indices which have been more upbeat recently. The Empire manufacturing index of July came in higher-than-expected of 4.3 versus 2.0 previously. The Philadelphia Fed business outlook index rose to 21.8 versus 5.0 estimate for July