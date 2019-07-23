Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July -12 vs 5 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July 2019

Richmond Fed manufacturing index at lowest level since January 2013
The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July 2019 comes in much weaker than expectations of -12 versus 5 estimate. The index is at its lowest level since January 2013.
  • services revenues index +11 versus +16 in June
  • manufacturing shipments index -13 versus +5 in June
  • new orders -18 versus -2 last month
  • backlog orders -26 versus -3 last month
  •  capacity utilization -24 versus -4 last month
  • Vendor leadtime 1 versus 9 last month
  • number of employees -3 versus +4 last month
  • average workweek -9 versus +1 last month
  • wages 20 versus 25 last month
  • prices paid 3.04 versus 1.89 last month
  • prices received 2.49 versus 1.88 last month
  • finished goods inventory 17 versus 19 last month
  • raw materials inventory 22 verses 25 last month
A value greater than 0 suggests expansion while values less than 0 indicate contraction.

This is disappointing number with the index at the lowest level since January 2013.  It also a surprise vs the other regional indices which have been more upbeat recently.  The Empire manufacturing index of July came in higher-than-expected of 4.3 versus 2.0 previously. The Philadelphia Fed business outlook index rose to 21.8 versus 5.0 estimate for July
