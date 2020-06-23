Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June 0 vs. -2 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June 2020

low estimate -11. High estimate +15



shipments -1 vs. -26 last month



new orders 5 vs. -35 last month



employment -5 vs. -16 last month



wages 1 vs. -3 last month



backlog of orders -12 vs. -33 last month



capacity utilization to vs. -37 last month



vendor lead time 8 vs. 21 last month



local business conditions 5 vs. -42 last month



capital expenditures -13 vs. -32 last month



finish good inventories 9 vs. 13 last month



wall materials inventory 17 vs. 17 last month



equipment and software spending -10 vs. -17 last month



services expenditures -25 vs. -28 last month



price trends. Prices paid 1.59% vs. 1.05%. Prices received 1.19% vs. 1.1% last month



Back to 0 for the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The low from April reached -53. The high for the year reached 20 in January.

