Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June 0 vs. -2 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June 2020

Richmond Fed manufacturing index
  • Prior report
  • low estimate -11. High estimate +15
  • shipments -1 vs. -26 last month
  • new orders 5 vs. -35 last month
  • employment -5 vs. -16 last month
  • wages 1 vs. -3 last month
  • backlog of orders -12 vs. -33 last month
  • capacity utilization to vs. -37 last month
  • vendor lead time 8 vs. 21 last month
  • local business conditions 5 vs. -42 last month
  • capital expenditures -13 vs. -32 last month
  • finish good inventories 9 vs. 13 last month
  • wall materials inventory 17 vs. 17 last month
  • equipment and software spending -10 vs. -17 last month
  • services expenditures -25 vs. -28 last month
  • price trends. Prices paid 1.59% vs. 1.05%. Prices received 1.19% vs. 1.1% last month
  • Full report
Back to 0 for the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The low from April reached -53. The high for the year reached 20 in January. 
