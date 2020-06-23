Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June 0 vs. -2 estimate
Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June 2020
- low estimate -11. High estimate +15
- shipments -1 vs. -26 last month
- new orders 5 vs. -35 last month
- employment -5 vs. -16 last month
- wages 1 vs. -3 last month
- backlog of orders -12 vs. -33 last month
- capacity utilization to vs. -37 last month
- vendor lead time 8 vs. 21 last month
- local business conditions 5 vs. -42 last month
- capital expenditures -13 vs. -32 last month
- finish good inventories 9 vs. 13 last month
- wall materials inventory 17 vs. 17 last month
- equipment and software spending -10 vs. -17 last month
- services expenditures -25 vs. -28 last month
- price trends. Prices paid 1.59% vs. 1.05%. Prices received 1.19% vs. 1.1% last month
Back to 0 for the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The low from April reached -53. The high for the year reached 20 in January.