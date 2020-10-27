Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October 29 vs. 18 estimate. Record high level.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for October 2020

prior report



services 19 in October vs. 6 in September



shipments 30 vs. 13 last month



new orders 32 vs. 27 last month



backlog of orders 14 vs. 15 last month



capacity utilization at 26 vs. 21 last month



number of employees 23 vs. 23 last month



wages 26 vs. 13 last month



availability of skills needed -18 vs. -20 last month



average workweek 23 vs. 21 last month



prices paid 1.97% vs. 1.91% last month



prices received 0.96% vs. 0.93 last month



local business conditions 30 vs. 24 last month



capital expenditures 13 vs. 20 last month



finished goods inventories -2 vs. 1 last month



raw material inventories -4 vs. -2 last month



equipment and software spending 13 vs. 6 last month



service expenditures 0 vs. 0 last month



The index is at its highest level on record. The previous high was at 27. Great number.





Fifth District manufacturing activity strengthened in October, according to the most recent survey from the Richmond Fed. The composite index rose from 21 in September to 29 in October, its highest reading on record, buoyed by increases in the shipments and new orders indexes, while the third component-the employment index-was unchanged. Firms reported improving business conditions and growing backlogs of orders, overall. Manufacturers were optimistic that conditions would continue to improve in the coming months.