Richmond Fed president Barkin: Demand does not yet seem dented by Delta variant

Author: Greg Michalowski

Richard Fed president Barkin speaking

  • Demand does not yet seem indented by Delta variant
  • Demand for labor continues to outpace supply of people willing to work
  • Current pressure on wages is intense at lower levels of the pay scale
  • The inflation expectations near target support idea that recent inflation rates are temporary
Fed Barkin is speaking at a Roanoke regional chamber of commerce luncheon. Barkin is a voting member on the Federal Reserve Board in 2021.
