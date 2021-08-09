Richmond Fed president Barkin: Demand does not yet seem dented by Delta variant
Richard Fed president Barkin speaking
- Demand does not yet seem indented by Delta variant
- Demand for labor continues to outpace supply of people willing to work
- Current pressure on wages is intense at lower levels of the pay scale
- The inflation expectations near target support idea that recent inflation rates are temporary
Fed Barkin is speaking at a Roanoke regional chamber of commerce luncheon. Barkin is a voting member on the Federal Reserve Board in 2021.