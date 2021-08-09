Richmond Fed president Barkin: Demand does not yet seem dented by Delta variant

Richard Fed president Barkin speaking

Demand does not yet seem indented by Delta variant



Demand for labor continues to outpace supply of people willing to work

Current pressure on wages is intense at lower levels of the pay scale



The inflation expectations near target support idea that recent inflation rates are temporary



Fed Barkin is speaking at a Roanoke regional chamber of commerce luncheon. Barkin is a voting member on the Federal Reserve Board in 2021.

