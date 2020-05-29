Rioters in Minneapolis have now set fire to a police station

An update on the third consecutive night of protests and now riots in the USA.

These came about in the wake of the death of a man, George Floyd, under police restraint. A video of this incident shows an officer kneeling on the man's throat, strangling him until he died.





The latest is access was gained to a police precinct, and the building set alight. No police were present at the time.





500 National Guard have been sent to the area.





Scene from earlier:







