Riots in the USA spread over the weekend - to more than 30 cities, National Guard called in
The riots began last week in protest at the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes despite protests from Mr Floyd who said he was unable to breathe.
- Rioters have since burned down police stations, set fire to police cars, looted and pillaged cities across the US.
- The US National Guard has responded, rubber bullets being fired, tear gas, other measures.
While the killing of Floyd kicked off the protests they have since come to represent a much wider airing of grievances and incitement of civil unrest.