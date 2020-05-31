Riots in the USA spread over the weekend - to more than 30 cities, National Guard called in

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The riots began last week in protest at the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd  died after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes despite protests from Mr Floyd who said he was unable to breathe.

  • Rioters have since burned down police stations, set fire to police cars, looted and pillaged cities across the US.
  • The US National Guard has responded, rubber bullets being fired, tear gas, other measures.
While the killing of Floyd kicked off the protests they have since come to represent a much wider airing of grievances and incitement of civil unrest. 

The riots began last week in protest at the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd  died after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes despite protests from Mr Floyd who said he was unable to breathe.


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose