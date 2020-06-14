Rise in US coronavirus cases could unnerve markets at the open, but there are caveats

Big focus on a second US wave





The market has turned its focus away from the reopening story and back to the virus; and the risk that even with the economy reopened, no one is going to show up.



The main theme at the moment is rising cases in a number of US states, along with growing cases in Latin America and India.







The US is a complicated picture. New York has drastically curtailed cases, which rose just 0.2% yesterday.







The fear is that numbers continue to climb elsewhere. Yesterday, total US cases rose 1.4%, which was the biggest jump so far in June. There are a handful of states showing an acceleration. Here's a short list, with the % increase in cases yesterday:



