Rising tide in risk trades lifts USD/JPY to the best levels of the week

USD/JPY hits 108.75





USD/JPY has broken Wednesday's high of 108.75 in a rally to the best levels since October 17.





The S&P 500 is a whisper away from an all-time high and Treasury yields are climbing. The 10-year is up 4 bps to 1.81%, which is also narrowly above the high of the week.







On USD/JPY, we're late in the week so it's tough to envision another big move to the upside with several bands of resistance from 108.90 to 109.25. However those levels could definitely be in play next week on a hawkish Fed.

