USD/JPY nears the November high

USD/JPY is up a quarter-cent to the high of the day at 109.62. This is a pure risk trade at the moment with rising stocks and Treasury yields underpinning the gains.





Technically, keep a close eye on 109.73, which was the November high and Friday's high. If it can break through that, there's some blue sky above. Naturally 110.00 will offer some resistance but I don't see it as a tough hurdle.