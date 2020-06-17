Risk a touch on the softer side ahead of European trading

The tug of war continues

S&P 500 futures are down by about 0.3% with Dow futures down by about 0.6% currently, though there is still some push and pull in the buildup with E-minis having erased losses briefly in the past hour or so.





Meanwhile, the Nikkei is down by 0.4% with Chinese equities also mildly weaker as we start to look towards the start of European morning trade.





Fears surrounding the coronavirus situation in Beijing and rising case numbers in the US are the key causes of concern as we look towards the second-half of the week.





But not all news are bad news with another drug being found to be effective in combating the disease in more severe cases.





I reckon Europe won't have much to go on besides any potential surprise headlines as the focus will once again turn towards the coronavirus numbers from the US later today.





Fed chair Powell is also due to speak but given it's mostly a repeat testimony, I wouldn't expect much - similar to yesterday as his remarks mostly echo that of the FOMC last week.



