Risk keeps modest advance ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US futures now up by 0.4%

E-minis 16-12 
ForexLive
European stocks are also keeping solid gains during the session and in turn, this is seeing the dollar and yen on the back foot so far. US 10-year yields are also up by 2.3 bps to 1.845% currently and is pushing yen pairs higher across the board.

So far, this is a modest advance for risk - which I would argue still remains somewhat fragile as the enthusiasm surrounding US-China trade talks isn't exactly euphoric to say the least.

That said, the combination of the risk move sees USD/CAD hit a six-week low:

USD/CAD 16-12
Support is now seen closer to 1.3100-06 but sellers look to be in firm control in potentially searching for a move towards the late October low near 1.3050.

