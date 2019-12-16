Risk keeps modest advance ahead of North American trading

US futures now up by 0.4%

European stocks are also keeping solid gains during the session and in turn, this is seeing the dollar and yen on the back foot so far. US 10-year yields are also up by 2.3 bps to 1.845% currently and is pushing yen pairs higher across the board.





So far, this is a modest advance for risk - which I would argue still remains somewhat fragile as the enthusiasm surrounding US-China trade talks isn't exactly euphoric to say the least.





That said, the combination of the risk move sees USD/CAD hit a six-week low:









Support is now seen closer to 1.3100-06 but sellers look to be in firm control in potentially searching for a move towards the late October low near 1.3050.



