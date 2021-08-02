Risk appetite keeps more positive in European trading

Equities are bouncing back after Friday's dent

A brand new month but the same old story in the equities space as we are seeing European indices keep a steady advance. At the highs today, the Stoxx 600 index touched a record high and is seen up 0.6% on the session currently.





Gains across the board stretch between 0.3% to 1.4% with the DAX the one that is up slightly and the IBEX leading the charge. The UK FTSE is up 0.8%.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping a more positive mood with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures seen up 0.5%, and Dow futures also up 0.5%.





Treasury yields are steady and little changed, so that is helping to keep the calm too.





In FX, it's shaping up to be a typical summer's day in Europe with little change observed across the board as narrow ranges prevail for the most part.