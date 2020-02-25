Risk aversion begins to deepen as hopes for turnaround Tuesday are fading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Dow futures turn red with S&P 500 futures nearly there as well

Meanwhile, European equities are starting to challenge a break of yesterday's lows with bond yields sinking further on the session. European indices are currently down by nearly 1% on the day now with 10-year Treasury yields down by 2 bps to 1.347%.

The movement in the currencies space remains more modest though. USD/CAD is inching back above 1.3300 but AUD/USD is sticky near 0.6600 with NZD/USD around 0.6325.

USD/JPY is also not falling off too dramatically, sitting at 110.40 currently. The euro has eased a little lower but also EUR/GBP pressure isn't really helping the single currency.
