Risk aversion creeps in as Apple shares fall after event

Market sags

The S&P 500 is at the lows of the day as it begins to fill in today's opening gap. The index is up 20 points to 3403 after rising as high as 3419.





The selling picked up as Apple shares dipped after an event where they unveiled a new watch and a fitness subscription. Shares of the company are now flat on the day after an earlier 2.5% rise.





We might be setting up a shooting star ahead of the Fed tomorrow.







Powell is going to have to be dovish.