Risk aversion deepens in European morning trade

A risk-off start to the session





The mutated virus from the UK is contributing to fears across the region, with the newest strain said to be 70% more transmissible than existing ones in circulation.





That is seeing more and more countries step up precaution and travel ban, emanating a more defensive risk posture as we get things going in the new week.





One can argue that it is also a convenient "excuse" after the market and risk trades have kept up a solid rally since November amid vaccine optimism in recent weeks.





I mean, with year-end trading conditions a factor to consider, it is hard to chalk this up as any major turning point in the whole virus crisis for the time being.





The dollar is gaining solid ground across the board, aided by continued risk aversion as we get things going on the session. S&P 500 futures have dropped by 0.6% while US 10-year Treasury yields are seeing a drop of 4.3 bps to 0.903% currently: