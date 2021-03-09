Risk extends bounce in European morning trade

Everything is going up, with the dollar and yields keeping lower









Nasdaq futures are up by 2% as tech stocks rebound after the selloff yesterday and that is keeping the overall risk mood more buoyed.





All of this comes as the greenback and Treasury yields keep lower, with 10-year yields down 5.4 bps to 1.537% at the moment.





The DAX has pared declines on the day to keep flat as it trades near record levels following the close yesterday. This comes as European indices also pare the slightly softer open earlier as US futures are also pushing higher on the session currently.