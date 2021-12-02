Risk feeling a bit jittery ahead of North American trading

US futures track lower, oil turns negative on the day

It looks like the familiar theme this week is starting to rear its head again as we might be heading towards another test of nerves in US trading later.





S&P 500 futures are now up just 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.2%, with European indices also slipping to fresh lows on the day now. The latter is seeing losses stack up around 1.5% to 1.8% in playing catch up to Wall Street's decline yesterday.





Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are also tracking lower to be down 1.5 bps to 1.419% after having been as high as around 1.45% earlier in the day.





Elsewhere, oil is also down 0.6% on the day now to fresh lows as price closes in on the $65 mark. While that may owe to OPEC+ headlines earlier, the shakiness in risk sentiment certainly isn't helping as we look towards the session ahead.