Risk-on mood gathers pace to start the European morning

Risk trades are getting a nudge higher across the board





Yen pairs are pushing higher to start the session as we see risk trades firm across the board, with bond yields pushing higher and equities extending gains on the day.





US Treasury 10-year yields are up by 3.3 bps to 1.633% currently while European stocks are putting up solid gains with US futures now up by 0.3%.





In turn, USD/JPY has now broken above 110.00 to 110.08 while AUD/JPY is looking to retest last week's highs around 74.39 after a jump above the 74.00 level.



