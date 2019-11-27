'Risk' FX getting trashed on Trump signing the bill to support HK protestors

Here's the news as it broke: Trump signs bill in support of Hong Kong protestors

As I noted in that post China has already said it'll retaliate. 'Risk' is getting hit. One of the worries now, of course, is no US-China trade deal.





AUD in paritukar is copping it … and with flows out of risk into 'haven' currency yen is a beneficiary.





AUD/JPY has deteriorated further:





In case you are wondering what the bill is all about, in a nutshell:

the legislation was supported by by the U.S. Senate unanimously, and by all except one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week

requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favorable U.S. trading terms

the bill threatens sanctions for human rights violations

Trump also signed a second bill passed by Congress banning the export to the Hong Kong police of crowd-control munitions (likes teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns)





