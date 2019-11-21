Risk gets a mild boost as China plays down disagreement with US on trade

Treasury yields climb to flat levels across the curve currently

In turn, that is helping yen pairs move a little higher with USD/JPY trading at the highs for the day above 108.60 currently.





Despite labeling the rumours as being "not accurate", China is still playing it coy with regards to any potential progress. I think it is more of the case that they don't want markets to get the idea that talks are on the verge of breaking down, since nothing is made official yet.





However, there is still that lingering sense that any breakthrough on tariffs and other commitments is going to be tough to achieve. I would classify the earlier headline as one being to pacify the market, rather than outright saying that the reports are unfounded.



