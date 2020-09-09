Risk gets a warning shot as the session gets underway

S&P 500 futures erase gains and falls into negative territory









US futures just took a bit of a knock, with S&P 500 futures erasing its ~0.5% gains earlier to fall by ~0.2% currently as Nasdaq futures are also paring most of its earlier gains.





USD/JPY is also nudged to a session low of 105.80 with the greenback also keeping a little firmer across the board still to start the session.







Elsewhere, the pound continues to be pressured on a break under 1.30 with arguably little support seen for cable until its 50.0 retracement level @ 1.2867 next.

As mentioned earlier, the risk mood remains rather fragile at the moment and we are seeing signs of caution continuing to play out as European trading begins.