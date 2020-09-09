Risk gets a warning shot as the session gets underway
S&P 500 futures erase gains and falls into negative territory
As mentioned earlier, the risk mood remains rather fragile at the moment and we are seeing signs of caution continuing to play out as European trading begins.
US futures just took a bit of a knock, with S&P 500 futures erasing its ~0.5% gains earlier to fall by ~0.2% currently as Nasdaq futures are also paring most of its earlier gains.
USD/JPY is also nudged to a session low of 105.80 with the greenback also keeping a little firmer across the board still to start the session.
Elsewhere, the pound continues to be pressured on a break under 1.30 with arguably little support seen for cable until its 50.0 retracement level @ 1.2867 next.