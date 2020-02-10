Risk is erring on the softer side to start the session

US 10-year yields fall by more than 2 bps to 1.56% currently

At the same time, European equities are also staying softer with the DAX now down by 0.4% on he day to session lows. Meanwhile, US futures have also eased a little as the market is still trying to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak situation to start the week.





USD/JPY has also dropped by about from 109.84 to 109.73 and is little changed on the day as such. But so far, the movement in the market is rather mild so we'll have to see if this extends to further risk aversion or if investors are still testing the waters.



