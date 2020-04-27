Risk is in a better mood ahead of European trading

Asian equities are trading higher, US futures also up on the day

The Nikkei is up at the highs now, gaining by over 2.5% as Asian equities are posting a solid session so far on the back of the more positive mood by US stocks on Friday.





US futures are also at session highs now, up by 0.6% so that is adding to the optimism ahead of European trading.





After the close last week, Italy escaped a ratings downgrade and that may help to give investors some added breathing room ahead of the session later.





So far, the better risk mood is weighing on the dollar for the most part with AUD/USD trading to a high of 0.6449 at the moment while USD/JPY has even fallen to 107.23.



