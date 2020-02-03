Risk is on to start the New York trading week

Expect to see this pattern to continue to play out

expected to see selling in stocks on Friday because of so many unknowns hitting the market on the weekend. In the end, the virus continued to spread but there was no screaming red headline over the weekend and the dip-buyers are wading in.





S&P 500 futures are up 16 points , gold is down $12 and (importantly) the Treasury market is playing along this time, with yields up about 4 bps across the curve.





One important consideration today and this week is volatility. The market is trading on sentiment and that can swing quickly. It means the amplitude of market moves is likely to be larger than recent history. I don't see that ending any time soon.

